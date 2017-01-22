Weightloss woman makes magazine cover
The former Scottburgh resident, who now lives in Amanzimtoti, was over the moon to be contacted by the Johannesburg based health and fitness magazine.
21°C | 24°C
The former Scottburgh resident, who now lives in Amanzimtoti, was over the moon to be contacted by the Johannesburg based health and fitness magazine.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Metro Police 031 610 000
Ambulance (Municipal) 10177
Netcare Medical 082 911
The Haven 083 612 2911
Amanzimtoti WI 031 903 1469
Amanzimtoti Bowling Club 031 903 3857